The IRIS-T system, missiles, drones and shells. Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported on the government website.

It included:

  • the IRIS-T SLM system (this is the third such system transferred by Germany);
  • rockets for IRIS-T SLS;
  • TRML-4D radar;
  • missiles for MARS II MLRS;
  • 8 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
  • 4 GO12 radars;
  • 5 surface drones;
  • 6 cars for border guards;
  • 10 thousand safety glasses;
  • 4 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers;
  • 5 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber.

Ukraine received the previous package of military aid from Germany on October 20.