The IRIS-T system, missiles, drones and shells. Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.
This is reported on the government website.
It included:
- the IRIS-T SLM system (this is the third such system transferred by Germany);
- rockets for IRIS-T SLS;
- TRML-4D radar;
- missiles for MARS II MLRS;
- 8 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
- 4 GO12 radars;
- 5 surface drones;
- 6 cars for border guards;
- 10 thousand safety glasses;
- 4 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers;
- 5 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber.
Ukraine received the previous package of military aid from Germany on October 20.