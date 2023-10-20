Ukraine received another batch of military aid from Germany

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

The package includes three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, 20 RQ-35 Heidrun unmanned reconnaissance systems, 20 Vector light reconnaissance UAVs, a Biber bridge-builder, three HX81 tractors and three semi-trailers, 13 border guard vehicles and 3 872 DM125 artillery smoke shells.

Germany sent the previous aid package on October 13. It had tracked all-terrain vehicles and tractors. And before that, the Bundeswehr announced that Ukraine will receive additional Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft systems. In addition, 10 more Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 20 ambulances should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.