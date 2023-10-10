Germany will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What will be included in it

Germany will transfer a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive additional Patriot and IRIS-T worth about one billion euros, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft guns. In addition, 10 more Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 20 ambulances will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
- Earlier, German deputy Markus Faber, who is a member of the Defense Committee of the lower house of parliament, said that Ukraine will receive more IRIS-T systems and Gepard installations, as well as ammunition.