Germany will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What will be included in it

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Germany will transfer a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive additional Patriot and IRIS-T worth about one billion euros, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft guns. In addition, 10 more Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 20 ambulances will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.