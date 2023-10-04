Bloomberg: Germany will transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine to protect grain routes

Germany plans to supply Ukraine with additional air defense equipment to help protect grain supplies from potential Russian attacks.
This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources familiar with the matter.
Berlin will send one additional IRIS-T air defense system and more than 10 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to cover cargo bound for Romania. The weapon should arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year, with subsequent IRIS-T systems to follow as soon as they are built.
German MP Markus Faber, who is a member of the Defense Committee of the lower house of parliament, confirmed that Ukraine will receive more IRIS-T systems and Gepard installations, as well as ammunition.
"Ukraine will use these units, for example, to better protect its grain ports," he said, without elaborating.
- After withdrawing from the "grain agreement" in July, Russia began attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure in the south. Wreckage of missiles and drones was found, in particular, on the territory of Romania. Against this background , Romania is moving air defense closer to the border with Ukraine and increasing patrols in the area. If necessary, Romanian air defense will shoot down Russian drones. Also, the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania stated that Russia jams the GPS communication of ships in the waters of Romania (missiles and drones can miss due to this).