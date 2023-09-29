Russia jams the GPS communication of ships in the waters of Romania. Because of this, missiles and drones can miss

The Chief of Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania General Daniel Petrescu informed that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine fundamentally destabilized the Black Sea region. In addition, Russia jams GPS communication in the territorial waters of Romania, which threatens shipping and not only that.
"Romania Journal" writes about it.
According to him, limited communication can lead to collisions of ships and "incidents" on the NATO border — war missiles or drones can miss and hit objects in Romania or in its waters.
Another danger that Petrescu drew attention to is drifting sea mines, which have more than once ended up on the shores of the countries of the Black Sea region and exploded there.
- Romania is not the first to feel the consequences of the Russian invasion. Wreckage of Russian drones was found twice in Romania on the border with Odesa region — on September 4 and 13. Romania summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission and built shelters for civilians in the border area near Reni and Izmail, and on September 15, the Romanian general said that air defense would shoot down Russian drones if necessary.