Tractors and all-terrain vehicles. Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported on the government website.

It has four Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, four border guard vehicles, two HX81 tractors and two trailers for them, 82 SatCom satellite communication terminals, 50 drone detection systems, 100,000 first-aid kits and 27,477 backpacks.

One MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex is being prepared for transfer.