Radars, armored personnel carriers and drones. Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has transferred another batch of military aid to Ukraine, according to the website of German government.

The list includes two TRML-4D radar systems for IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems, 12 armored personnel carriers, seven Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, five surface drones, 32 SatCom satellite communication terminals, five heavy-duty tractors and four semi-trailers, 12 MAN TGS trucks, two AMPS protection systems for helicopters, a printer for printing boards (PCB-printer), as well as 30 thousand sets of winter clothing.

Also, Germany is preparing for the transfer of 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are financed as part of a joint project with Denmark.