Leopard tanks and drones. Germany provided a new package of military aid

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

The package included 10 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, 14 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, five Carrier Warthog tracked ambulances, more than a thousand 155 mm shells, ten VECTOR unmanned reconnaissance systems, 14 Ground Observer 12 ground counter-battery radars, three border guard vehicles, four 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers for them, 16 Zetros trucks and 13 MAN TGS trucks.