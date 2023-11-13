Ambassador: Germany will transfer two more IRIS-T systems to Ukraine by the end of the year

Germany will hand over two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of this year.

The Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, Martin Jäger, said this at the meeting "Formula for the success of Ukraine. Big day with NVʼ.

"For the winter, we [Germany] will provide additional air defense systems. Both Patriot and IRIS-T will be here, we are planning five in total. We are talking about systems with radars and command posts. Now three systems have already been deployed [in Ukraine], and two more are planned for the end of the year," Jäger said.

He also added that Germany is making a significant contribution to strengthening Ukrainian energy systems so that Ukraine can get through this winter without blackouts.