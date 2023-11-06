Air Force: Ukraine received all the promised air defense from the allies, but it is not enough

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said during the briefing that Ukraine received the entire promised nomenclature of air defense from the Western allies, but this is not enough.

"Today, we received from the West practically all the air defense that we were promised, one of the best air defense in the world. But the word "all" here needs to be divided into the nomenclature of receipt and the quantity," Ihnat noted.

According to him, Ukraine needs many more air defense systems, such as Patriot, SAMP/T, IRIS-T, or NASAMS. First of all, Ukraine relies on the joint production of systems to meet needs.