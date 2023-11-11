The fleet of naval drones attacked 8 ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation during the year

The fleet of naval drones struck a part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in one year. This was reported by the UNITED24 platform, which on November 11, 2022 began collecting for the worldʼs first fleet of maritime drones.
In the list of damaged or destroyed ships: "Admiral Makarov", "Ivan Golubets", "Ivan Khurs", "Serhiy Kotov", "Naftovy Mayak", "Novorossiysk", "Shark" and "Serna".
- The last attack by naval drones on the Russian fleet was on the night of November 10. Then the drones destroyed two Russian landing ships "Serna" and "Akula".
- In October, Ukraine announced that Russia was dispersing its fleet and diverting ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, Feodosia and Kerch. Apparently, the dispersion of the ships is connected with the attacks of Ukrainian drones.