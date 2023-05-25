A video of an attack by a surface drone on the Russian military ship “Ivan Hurs” has appeared. It seems that he was shot

A video of an attack by a surface drone on the Russian military ship "Ivan Hurs", which took place near the Bosphorus in the morning of May 24, appeared on social networks. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the attack was "unsuccessful" and that all three drones were destroyed, but the footage shows the opposite. Most likely, "Ivan Hurs" was beaten.

On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the destruction of one of the drones by the shipʼs on-board machine guns. The Russians did not show the destruction of the other two drones.

The footage shows that the attack involved naval drones from the so-called drone fleet, for which funds were raised through UNITED24 since November 2022. Such drones have already carried out attacks on Russian ships of the Black Sea Fleet.