Intelligence: During a night attack by surface drones in Crimea, it was possible to destroy two Russian amphibious ships

During a night attack by surface drones in Crimea, two Russian amphibious ships were destroyed. This was confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Thus, in the area of the Vuzka Bay, two Russian amphibious ships were destroyed: one of the older project 1176 "Shark", and the other newer project 11770 "Serna". "Shark" sank immediately, "Serna" — later. Russia actively used these boats during the occupation of the Snake Island to transfer military equipment and landing forces.

The small amphibious ship of the "Serna" class has a high speed, can accommodate up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed paratroopers. Occupiers use these boats to disembark advance groups of marines or evacuate.