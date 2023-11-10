Intelligence showed a video of a night operation in Crimea — small amphibious ships were hit

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR) showed a video of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Fighters hit two boats of project 11770 ("Serna" class).

The ships had a crew and armored vehicles, in particular BTR-82.

Russia actively used these boats during the occupation of the Snake Island to transfer military equipment and landing forces.

Project boat 11770 "Serna" Військово-морський флот росії

In addition, the Russians placed Tor-m2 anti-aircraft missile complexes on board the boats for mobile cover of their group on the island and in our Black Sea.

The small amphibious ship of the "Serna" class has a high speed, can accommodate up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed paratroopers. Occupiers use these boats to disembark advance groups of marines or evacuate.