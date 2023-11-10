Ukrainian fighters hit two Russian landing craft in Crimea

At night, the Defense Forces hit two Russian high-speed landing craft in the occupied Crimea. It happened in the village of Chornomorske, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) Andriy Yusov told Babel.

The operation was conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declares that Russian troops allegedly destroyed two drones over Crimea at night.