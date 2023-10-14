Navy: Russia is “dispersing” the fleet, withdrawing ships from Sevastopol

Russia disperses its fleet and diverts ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, Feodosia and Kerch. There is even a version of sending part of the ships to Abkhazia.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to Pletenchuk, Russia also had problems with the "docking front". “There are not enough piers to accommodate these units. And as a result, they sent some of them back to Sevastopol, which they were not so sorry for. These are Serna boats and several tugboats," he said.

Apparently, the dispersion of ships is connected withthe recent attacks of Ukrainian drones.

The British Ministry of Defense wrote on October 14 that the Russian army is afraid of losing the Black Sea Fleet, so the risk of being left without ships "exceeds Moscowʼs desire to block Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea." The fleet, most likely, "doubled its defense" and tries not to keep ships in groups.