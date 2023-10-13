SBU and the Navy attacked two Russian warships with drones

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Naval Forces, attacked the Russian missile carrier "Buyan" and the patrol ship "Pavel Derzhavin" with drones.

This was reported by the sources of "Babel" in the special service.

"Buyan" in the bay of Sevastopol was damaged today, October 13, and "Derzhavin" was damaged the day before yesterday, October 11. Earlier it was reported that these ships were blown up by mines. The details of the operation are not disclosed. The special service only indicated that the ships attacked Sea Baby surface drones.

"After the first detonation, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to discover our know-how. Yesterday, the submarine ʼAlrosaʼ was lucky, which managed to escape from our developments so far. The cruise missile carrier ʼBuyanʼ could not repeat the feat of ʼAlrosaʼ, therefore it was hit today during the Sevastopol raid by the experimental weapons of Sea Babies", noted one of the organizers of the special operation.