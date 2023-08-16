CNN: The Crimean Bridge was attacked by a Ukrainian naval drone in July. It was developed by the special service

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed CNN footage of an experimental naval drone attack on the Crimean bridge in July.

The Ukrainian special service took responsibility for the attack on the bridge for the first time. The head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk informed that the drone is called Sea Baby and is the result of months of development. The operation was prepared together with the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

"With the help of these drones, we recently successfully hit the Crimean Bridge, the large amphibious assault ship "Olenegorsky Miner" and the SIG tanker," Malyuk added.

A video shared by SBU with CNN shows Sea Baby delivering up to 850 kilograms of explosives to one of the bridgeʼs concrete piers.

"We are working on a number of new interesting operations, in particular in the Black Sea. I promise, it will be interesting, especially for our enemies," Malyuk emphasized.

The press service of SBU showed what these Sea Baby surface drones look like.