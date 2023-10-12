The Russian ship “Pavel Derzhavin” was damaged near the occupied Sevastopol

The "Pavel Derzhavin" ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was damaged near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk on "Radio Liberty".

He is not revealing details yet, but has officially confirmed that the patrol ship is damaged.

At the same time, Pletenchuk clarified that earlier the Ukrainian fleet also had a ship named "Pavel Derzhavin", but it was the Russian one that was damaged.

"They have the same name. As far as I remember, there was such an interesting moment even before the war. I can only note that this is not a Ukrainian ship," the spokesman added.

"Pavel Derzhavin" is a patrol ship of project 22160. Such ships protect and guard the maritime economic zone, escort ships, perform search and rescue functions.