A Russian warship probably blew up in the Sevastopol bay

A Russian warship was probably blown up by a mine in the Sevastopol bay, as local Telegram channels report. In the published footage, it can be seen that the ship is smoking, and helicopters are flying above it. A minesweeper — a ship for searching, detecting and destroying sea mines — also arrived at the site.

Previously, it was either a patrol ship of the project 22160 type "Vasyl Bykov", or a small missile ship of the project 21631 "Buyan-M" — a carrier of cruise missiles "Kalibr".