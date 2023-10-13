A Russian warship probably blew up in the Sevastopol bay

A Russian warship was probably blown up by a mine in the Sevastopol bay, as local Telegram channels report. In the published footage, it can be seen that the ship is smoking, and helicopters are flying above it. A minesweeper — a ship for searching, detecting and destroying sea mines — also arrived at the site.
Previously, it was either a patrol ship of the project 22160 type "Vasyl Bykov", or a small missile ship of the project 21631 "Buyan-M" — a carrier of cruise missiles "Kalibr".
- The day before, on October 12, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the damage to the Russian patrol ship "Pavel Derzhavin" near Sevastopol. Monitoring groups wrote that the ship could have been blown up by a mine.