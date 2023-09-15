Media: An experimental drone of the SBU shot down the Russian missile ship “Samum”

Yesterday, September 14, in the Black Sea, an experimental sea drone of the Security Service of Ukraine called Sea Baby hit the Samum missile ship.

LIGA.net, "Ukrainian Pravda" and Ukrinform write about this with reference to sources in the SBU.

The ship was attacked not far from the entrance to Sevastopol Bay. The drone hit the rear right part of the vessel, after which it lost speed. The SBU says the damage is significant. The Russians had to tow "Samum" for repairs with a large list to starboard.