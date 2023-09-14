The Armed Forces reported a successful attack on two Russian ships. They are damaged

On the afternoon of September 14, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the unsuccessful attack of a naval drone on the missile ship "Samum" in the Black Sea. The agency reported the destruction of one drone.

On the morning of September 14, the Ministry of Defense also spoke about a drone attack. There were allegedly five of them — they aimed at the patrol ship "Sergei Kotov", but they were "destroyed".

Already at 7:20 p.m., the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an attack on two Russian ships of the project 22160 "Vasily Bykov" type. They are damaged. It happened in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

Project 22160 is patrol ships (corvettes). There are four of them on the water in Russia: "Vasily Bykov", "Dmitry Rogachev", "Pavel Derzhavin" and "Sergei Kotov". It was the attack on the latter that was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Subsequently, the head of the Ministry of Statistics, Mykhailo Fedorov, showed a video of a naval drone attack on a Russian ship. Given the contours of the ship, it is a project 22160 corvette. It can be assumed that this is the footage of the attack on the patrol boat "Sergei Kotov".