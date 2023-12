Напередодні японської атаки на Перл-Гарбор американці ще не збирались «воювати за чужі інтереси», Гітлер провалився під Москвою, а король Бельгії одружився в полоні. Що відбувалося 6 грудня 1941 року

Джерела:

Craig Shirley. December 1941: 31 Days that Changed America and Saved the World. Thomas Nelson, 2013.

Why December 1941 was the most important month of the Second World War. HistoryExtra, December 8, 2021

Laurence Rees. World War II Behind Closed Doors: Stalin, The Nazis and the West. Vintage, 2010.

Hearings on American Aspects of the Richard Sorge spy Case, Based on Testimony of Mitsusada. United States. Congress. House. Committee. Andesite Press, 2017.

Eric A Johnson, Karl-Heinz Reuband. What We Knew: Terror, Mass Murder, and Everyday Life in Nazi Germany. Basic Books, 2006.

Erin Blakemore. 80 years after Pearl Harbor, here's how the attack changed history. National Geographic, December 6, 2021.