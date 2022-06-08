During World War II, the British also experienced bombing, food and fuel shortages. They argued over who was the greater patriot, but united and persevered. Thatʼs how it was — in archival photos

Britain began preparing for World War II at least a year before it actually began. And they were engaged not only in the army and armaments, but also in the rear. As early as 1938, the British began to be taught how to behave during air raids and gas attacks. In London, the stations of the first and one of the worldʼs largest subways were arranged for bomb shelters.

Children of seasonal workers on a farm in Britain learn to use gas masks, August 29, 1939. There are a few days left before the Second World War. Getty Images / «Babel'»

On September 1, 1939, Hitler invaded Poland, starting World War II. Plans for the rear were launched in Britain on the same day, although the country officially declared war on Germany two days later, on 3 September.

First, on the same day, September 1, the rear was cut off for light masking in case of German air strikes. Restrictions were very strict, they could fine even for a match lit in the dark. Eventually, the rules were relaxed a bit.

It quickly became clear that the British were not ready for this — only by January 1942, one in five people was injured in one way or another, wandering in the dark. The number of road accidents has risen sharply — in September 1939, 1,130 people died in car accidents compared to 544 a year ago. And the number of robberies, thefts, frauds, rapes, murders and other crimes has increased. So at first the decision to cut off electricity caused mass discontent in society.

An air raid inspector sets a light-off indicator in London during World War II, November 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Getting somewhere by train was another challenge. The number of passenger trains was reduced to a minimum, and restaurant cars were almost completely removed. And at the stations removed all the signs in case of German invasion. This only increased the confusion among passengers who had to travel in crowded trains.

From 1939, the British began to have problems with fuel. In 1942, they could not go anywhere in their cars, because gasoline was given only to the military. And the government only added fuel to the fire by launching an agitation campaign under the slogan "Is your trip really necessary?"

A British poster from the Second World War reminding passengers not to take the railway unnecessarily in time of war. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Before the war, about 70 percent of Britainʼs food was imported, leaving behind about 50 million people to be fed. One of the main strategies of the Germans in the battle for the Atlantic was to attack, in particular, the merchant ships with food, bound for Britain.

To prevent famine, the British government created the Ministry of Food, which developed a plan for rationing products as soon as possible. As early as January 1940, the British were buying food books. It worked like this: first you had to register in a particular store closest to the house, and then buy, but not all in a row, but only the essentials — meat, cheese, sugar and fats. Authorities allocated only the required number of products for the store, based on the number of registered customers. As a result, there was a shortage of goods that were not on the list — now they are sold at inflated prices.

Queue at a fish shop in London, 1940. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Due to food shortages, the authorities even called for the killing of pets, especially cats and dogs. They say they will have nothing to eat, so they will start gathering in wild flocks. Already in the autumn of 1940 a brochure entitled "Tips for animal owners" was published. In it, among other things, they told how to kill animals "humanely" — for this they offered a special gun. In total, more than 750,000 pets were killed during the campaign.

Shelter test for cats and small dogs during a gas attack, 1938. Before the war, the British worried about their pets. Getty Images / «Babel'»

On September 1, 1939, another mass evacuation campaign began. Government agencies removed the documentation away from major cities. The Bank of England moved to a small town in Hampshire in the south of the country, and more than two thousand tons of gold were sent to the Bank of Canada. Cultural institutions were closed and works of art were evacuated. The collection of the National Gallery was scattered throughout the country, even in houses and castles in North Wales. Some private companies have also moved their main offices and key documents to a relatively safe location in the countryside.

Employees of the Swiss Bank in London take out a safe with zinc papers for evacuation to a safe place before the outbreak of World War II, August 26, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The most massive campaign was the evacuation of the population. From September 1 to 3, about 1.5 million people were evacuated from the cities to the countryside — pregnant women, mothers with babies, people with disabilities and more than 800,000 schoolchildren, accompanied by an army of teachers and educators. The children were the most difficult to evacuate. They were often separated from their parents. So at the stations you could meet a lot of children with tags on clothes or suitcases, where parents wrote their data or just asked someone to take care of them. Problems with the adaptation of children in evacuation camps, centers and foster families often arose. Especially — children from poor families.

British children with tags during the evacuation from the city, 1940. Getty Images / «Babel'»

A British poster from the Second World War calling on mothers to keep children safe in evacuation. Getty Images / «Babel'» A British poster from the Second World War calling on children to evacuate from London. Getty Images / «Babel'» A British poster from the Second World War calling on mothers to keep children safe in evacuation. A British poster from the Second World War calling on children to evacuate from London. Getty Images / «Babel'»

All this has led to dissatisfaction with the governmentʼs actions. Disputes between the rich and the poor, between the aristocracy and the workers, intensified. Those who remained in London blamed those who were evacuated for "lack of patriotism." And many workers and binoculars began to view the capital as a "potential ulcer in the heart of Britain." In response to the unpopular government evacuation program, a "Vacuation" card game even appeared. The cards contained humorous cartoons of children, teachers, educators and officials, and the goal of the game was to get rid of all the cards as soon as possible.

Cards from the British board game "Vacuation". Getty Images / «Babel'»

Such sentiments were exacerbated by the fact that in the first eight months of the war there was almost no active hostilities on the Western Front. This period went down in history as the "fake or strange war." The British did not understand why they constantly had to carry gas masks, run to bomb shelters, buy food on cards, walk the dark streets and even deny themselves almost all the pleasures if nothing happens.

A British family with gas masks in boxes goes down to a bomb shelter in their own garden, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'» A woman with a girl and two little boys goes to a bomb shelter during an exercise in the south of England, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'» A British family with gas masks in boxes goes down to a bomb shelter in their own garden, 1939. A woman with a girl and two little boys goes to a bomb shelter during an exercise in the south of England, 1939. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Many Britons kept personal diaries at the time. For example, at the beginning of the war, Christopher Tomlin, a newspaper salesman, increasingly wrote in his diary in large letters: "BORING!" And during the attempts of the British fleet to push German ships off the coast of Norway in early April 1940, he enthusiastically wrote: "Hurray! The real war has finally begun! ”

In the end, the government made concessions, including allowing theaters, sports grounds, dance halls and cinemas to reopen. People began to gradually return from the evacuation. Cinema was the main entertainment at that time, with about 30 million cinemas being sold every week in the UK. And the most popular film in 1939 was the Hollywood film Gone with the Wind. As early as September 1940, 24 plays and musicals were staged in London.

That all changed on the night of September 7, 1940, when German bombers attacked London, killing 430 people and injuring more than 1,500. Since then, a long campaign of German air bombardment of British cities and towns, called "Blitz";, has begun.