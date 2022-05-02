Russia launched a missile strike on an elevator in Dnipropetrovsk oblast

Russia once again fired a missile at the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. As a result of the blow, the grain warehouse was destroyed, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"We have an "arrival" again in the Synelnykove district. The rocket hit the elevator. It destroyed the grain warehouse," he said.

Later, two enemy missiles flew into the territory of the Mezhevsk community bordering Donetsk oblast. Information on the scale of the destruction is being clarified.