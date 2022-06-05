The war. Russians shelled Sviatohirsk Lavra, Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers, and the fighting over Sievierodonetsk continues. Day 102: live coverage

The Russian military fired at Vsihsviatskyi (All Saints) hermitage of Sviatohirsk Lavra, which led President Zelenskyy to say that Russia should not stay in UNESCO. Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers according to the "160 by 160" formula. The European Union started working on the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The Minister of Defense Reznikov believes that in the best case scenario, the war may end by the end of the year. In Sievierodonetsk, the fighting for the city continues. Ukrainian defenders regrouped and are trying to regain full control over the city. Read about the main events of the 102nd day of the war in our live text coverage (you can find what happened on June 4th here).