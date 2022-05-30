”There was a street gunfight, and several bullets hit the museum.” Director of The National Museum of the History of Ukraine Fedir Androshchuk tells how he hid the collection and waited for looters

Why there are Russian military uniform, ushanka, kirza boots on the floor of the museum lobby?

We have an active group — the Department of History of Independent Ukraine. They documented the pandemic, now the war. When it became more or less calm in Kyiv Oblast, we went on an expedition through the liberated territories — collecting things for the exhibition.

We take what we can. We donʼt expect to pull an armored personnel carrier here but select the most eloquent items. For example, look at the hood of a civilian car with the letter V painted on it. We also want to have a car door punctured by bullets or blown up, the Danish War Museum even ordered such a thing from us, but itʼs difficult. What is more or less well preserved is integrated by the Armed Forces or local population.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

By integrating you mean they put it into use?

Yes. In general, this isnʼt our specialization, because we are not a museum of war. But we can not ignore these events, as they are a part of the history of Ukraine. Obviously, the war must be integrated into our exhibition.

At the entrance, there is an armed guard in military uniform, which does not allow you to enter without a special invitation. Is the museum closed to visitors?

Yes, starting from February 24 and as long as there is an air raid threat, I donʼt see opportunities for opening. Although the decision on this issue should be made by the Minister [of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko]. But look at Lviv. It looks like a safe place, but missiles strike there as well. There is no safe place [in Ukraine]. Museums are shelled just like everything else.

On the first day [of the full-scale invasion] we disassembled the exhibition. We undressed the museum, in fact. Everyone thought that the war was somewhere far away, and it happened in the morning and in Kyiv.

What does the museum do without visitors and with a hidden collection?

The public activities are currently impossible, but the museum has work to do. For example, the funds are undergoing restoration work. It is necessary to look at the condition of the exhibits, to carry out continuous check-ups Because, over time, destructive things can happen, as we are dealing with ancient objects.

At the end of last year, we started working with the museumʼs digital database. Roughly speaking, we create a register of the objects we have. We enter everything in the database, it will become partially public.

It should have been done 20 years ago and in a centralized manner, at the state level, but it didnʼt happen. We bought the museum package [of the software] ourselves and are filling it with information. We describe each museum object: what it looks like, where it was found or donated, the history of its origin. We create a passport of each object and add photos.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Expositions were disassembled on February 24?

At about half past five in the morning, a colleague called and said that the airports were being bombed. I realized that I heard strange sounds during my sleep.

Obviously, war could have been foreseen, but then it seemed that the situation was escalating in order to bargain for something. Last year, we discussed with colleagues what a plan of action should be in case of military events [in Kyiv]. And we developed it. But it turned out that what we calculated didnʼt work at all. For various reasons. We did not foresee that this would happen in this way — with missile shelling and airstrikes. Also, some people who were supposed to appear in the museum that day did not come. For various reasons, objective and non-objective.

On the morning of the 24th, I still didnʼt understand the scale of the events. I understood only the fact that if there are missile strikes, you need to quickly hide the exhibits. Most of the team came to the museum to save the collection. These were people with different functions — workers, custodians, lawyers, and technical staff. They came despite the explosions, when everyone ran away.

We also have about ten employees who dismantled the collection during the day and went to the military registration and enlistment office in the evening. For example, a young employee dismantled a collection during the day and enlisted in the National Guard in the evening or the next day.

Did you have instructions on how to act in the museum during the shelling?

There is a Soviet instruction with the prescribed procedure: what to do first, what to do next. We were guided by it. On the first day itʼs impossible to disassemble the collection — the museum is huge, so we removed the main objects. We worked until four in the morning of February 25.

I was so focused on what needed to be done in the museum that I didnʼt even answer the phone. People often ask me what I remembered about the first day. I have absolutely no memory of what happened outside the museum. But what happened on February 25, I know very well — Russiansʼ breakthrough in Obolon, I then began to react accordingly to the context.

After February 25th a dozen people left in a museum. We continued to disassemble the collection — to pack the objects, to describe them. It took us a month. Disassembling the exhibition is a long process, it is not to remove the paintings from the walls and bring them in the basement. Our aim was that even if the building collapses, there is a chance that we will save the exhibits.

For the first 12 days of the full-scale Russian invasion we lived in the museum. There is a sofa in the waiting room to my office, I slept on it. Brought a blanket from home. There were days, of course, when I went home to wash myself, because there was no water in the museum, as well as issues with getting food. To buy something, you had to go around three stores.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Why was it necessary to stay in the museum continuously?

Everyone has their share of responsibility. I have a museum. In the first days it wasnʼt clear how things would turn out. For example, will museum security work? Everything turned out to be working, we were guarded. Will they [the Russians] come to Kyiv? And what about the looters? Anything could happen, weapons were distributed in the city because of the war. But everything turned out to be effective. There was territorial defense, and many services invisible to the public controlled the situation.

But nevertheless, there was a street firefight and we were hit: two bullets pierced a window in the hall of the Church of the Tithe. The exhibits were no longer there. We didnʼt hear how it happened. One of the two bullets was found on the ground. The second bullet was found in another room.

After two weeks, it became clear that all processes in the city are controlled, the Russians are repulsed. So we started going home, but my deputy actually slept in the museum for a month, he had a long way to go on foot.

But this is not just our story. For example, the director lived in the Chernihiv Historical Museum for 40 days, spending them in the basement with exhibits during the bombing. How war goes requires a lot of consideration. In particular, it is difficult to disagree that in peacetime — the more museums, the better. But it turns out that from a practical point of view, local authorities are unable to ensure their safety. Very rarely do museums have support, even in peacetime. Limited funding for security, maintenance of qualified personnel.

Are you talking about an evacuation that did not take place?

Not even so much about evacuation as about systemic security. Now history has shown that centralization in wartime makes sense. At a minimum, this is the number of objects for which security can be arranged. On the periphery, this is more difficult to do, due to much less resources and a general lack of understanding of the importance of cultural heritage and responsibility for its preservation.

Museums with precious items were not ready for what began on February 24.

National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’» National Museum of History of Ukraine / «Babel’»

Or the Ministry of Culture or employees of local departments of culture, if you focus on the statements that the government was preparing for war?

There should be criticism, but I donʼt think it is appropriate during the war. It can cause distrust in the governing body.

Zaporizhzhya officials told reporters that they had evacuated the collection from the Melitopol Museum in March, and at the same time told museum director Leila Ibragimova that it was her fault that the collection had been looted by the occupiers.

Of course, in such cases there are feelings that are trying to shift responsibility. However, we, museum workers, represent one structure, at that time we must be institutionally loyal. Although in general I agree with the opinion that since 2014 it was possible to develop and organize a lot.