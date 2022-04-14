Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council: The Russian orders to attack Ukraine were dated February 22

Ukrainian intelligence officers had orders for a Russian attack on Ukraine, which were issued on February 22 and then corrected on February 24.

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

"I can say that when the first column of Russian tanks entered the territory of Luhansk oblast on February 24 at 5 am, although the invasion actually started at 3:40 am, when members of the National Security and Defense Council gathered somewhere between 5 and 6:30 p.m. all the legal documents we had to adopt were prepared in advance,” the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council added.

Also, according to him, on February 22 it became known about the plans of the Russians to destroy the President of Ukraine.

"It simply came to our notice then. Moreover, I can say that on February 22 at about 7:20 pm we received information that this may happen in the near future," Danilov said.

He also added that the proof of the preparation of the Ukrainian government for the Russian invasion is that for 50 days Ukraine has been successfully repelling an attack by the Russian army.