The war. More than 500 civilians were evacuated from Azovstal, Ukrainian Army took control over six villages near Kharkiv, Russian frigate may be on fire near the Snake Island. Day 73: live coverage

Ukraine carried out another stage of the evacuation of people from Mariupol and "Azovstal". Almost 500 civilians were evacuated. 41 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. The media reported that Russian frigate was on fire near Zmiinyi island, but the Armed Froces of Ukraine has been silent so far. In addition, the Ukrainian millitary regained control over six settlements in Kharkiv oblast. Read about the main events of the 73rd day if the war in the live text coverage of "Babel" (key events of May 6 - read here)