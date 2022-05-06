Evening summary of the General Staff: Armed forces liberate five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 pm:
- the greatest activity of the occupiers is still observed in the Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions;
- in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian military liberated the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Fedorivka, Ukrayinka, Shestakovo, Peremoha, and part of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky;
- the enemy was advancing in the direction of the settlement of Nova Dmytrivka but had no success;
- in the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to storm Shandrigolov. He tried to establish control over Rubizhne and Voivodivka in the Severodonetsk direction but was unsuccessful. In the Popasnyansky direction, he carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Nyzhnie.
- the personnel of the task force of the Russian troops in the Transnistrian region of Moldova is in full combat readiness;
- According to available information, up to 800 wounded and up to 200 bodies of dead enemy servicemen are in the psychiatric hospital of the village of Malotokmatsky, Rostov region, which was partially handed over to the armed forces of the Russian Federation.