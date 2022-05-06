The war. Ukrainian Armed Forces started counteroffensives near Kharkiv and Izium, pro-Russian blogger Anatoliy Shariy was detained in Spain, Russia destroys Kramatorsk city. Day 72: live coverage

Ukrainian defense forces started counteroffensive on Kharkiv and Izium directions ― Ukrainian CinC Valeriy Zaluzhny informed US Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley about this. In the morning of May 5 Russians shelled Kramatorsk city with air bombs, damaging 810 flats in 32 apartment buildings. 6 private houses, two schools, a kindergarten and medical facility were also damaged. 25 people were injured. The enemy continued shelling the city in the evening. Pro-Russian blogger Anatoliy Shariy was detained in Spain. The court decidednot to arrest him, but prohibited him from leaving the country. He has to give his passports to the state and come to the court twice a month. If Kyiv won't officially demand his extradiction, in a month these limitations will be lifted. In Ukraine Shariy is suspected in state treason.