500 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol and the Azovstal plant

With the mediation of the United Nations and the Red Cross, 500 civilians were evacuated from occupied Mariupol and the Azovstal plant.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"We have conducted another stage of a complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal." I can say that we managed to take out almost 500 civilians," Yermak said.

According to him, the next stage of rescuing people from Azovstal is underway.

His words were also confirmed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He noted that two convoys were able to take out 500 people.