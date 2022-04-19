The war. Russians hit Lviv with rockets and started offensive on Donbas, Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin to exchange him for people from Mariupol. Day 55: live coverage

In the morning of April 18 the Russian Army shelled Lviv with rockets ― at least 7 people were killed, 11 injured, one child among them. On Donbas the Russian occupants started a new phase of offensive. They managed to make local breakthroughs in two places, specifically in Kreminna town, Luhansk oblast. Meanwhile the detained pro-Russian Ukrainian politician and Putin's crony Victor Medvedchuk appealed to Ukrainian and Russian presidents proposing to exchange him for the Mariupol defenders. Follow the key events of the 55th day of the war in our live coverage (to read what happened on April 18 please click here).