Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Lviv with missiles

In the morning, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Lviv.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that two people were injured in the attack in the Synelnykivskyi district. The missile hit an infrastructure facility. The railway infrastructure in the Pavlohrad district was destroyed by a missile strike. No one was injured.

Earlier, he said that air defense systems shot down 60% of missiles.

Russian troops also fired five missiles at Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said. The head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced 4 strikes.

As of 10 am, it is known that three military infrastructure and tire fitting facilities were damaged in Lviv. 6 people were killed and 8 others were injured. One child was among the injured.