On Sunday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack in the Kharkiv Oblast, liberating Bazaliivka, Lebiazhe, and part of Kutuzivka. The Ukrainian military in Mariupol rejected the occupiersʼ ultimatum to surrender on the same day. They will continue to defend the city. In addition, Kharkiv was shelled once again. 5 people died from the attack. Read the main events of the 54th day of the war in "Babel" live coverage (and here you can read what happened on April 17).