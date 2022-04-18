MP Medvedchuk offered to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol

Detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk addressed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the president of Russia Vladimir Putin with a proposal to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

He noted that they are in a blocked city, without safe access through humanitarian corridors.

According to various estimates, about 120,000 civilians remain in the besieged Mariupol, and the city continues to be defended by fighters of the Azov Regiment and 36 Marine brigades.