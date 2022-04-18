MP Medvedchuk offered to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol

Detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk addressed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the president of Russia Vladimir Putin with a proposal to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.
He noted that they are in a blocked city, without safe access through humanitarian corridors.
According to various estimates, about 120,000 civilians remain in the besieged Mariupol, and the city continues to be defended by fighters of the Azov Regiment and 36 Marine brigades.
- MP Medvedchuk is a participant in criminal proceedings under the article on treason. He is accused of organizing a scheme of coal trade with the occupied territories of Donbas. Other participants in this case are the Minister of Energy Volodymyr Demchyshyn and the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.
- On October 12, 2021, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Medvedchuk under 24-hour house arrest. The prosecutorʼs office asked to put him in jail on bail of one billion hryvnias.
- On February 26, after Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk escaped from house arrest and tried to leave Ukraine. However, on April 12, the SSU detained the politician.
- On April 16, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv changed the measure of restraint of MP Viktor Medvedchuk. He was arrested without bail.