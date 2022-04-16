The court sent Medvedchuk into custody without bail

Lychakiv District Court of Lviv changed the measure of restraint of MP Viktor Medvedchuk. He was arrested without bail.
The court hearing continued online. The judge reminded that Medvedchuk was to be under house arrest, but on February 26, law enforcement officers did not find the MP at home, and on March 2 they declared him wanted.
- Medvedchuk is a defendant in criminal proceedings under the article on treason. He is accused of organizing a scheme of coal trade with the occupied territories of Donbas. Other participants in this case are Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn and the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.
- On October 12, 2021, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Medvedchuk under 24-hour house arrest. The prosecutorʼs office asked to put him in jail on bail of one billion hryvnias.
- On February 26, after the Russian invasion, Medvedchuk escaped from house arrest and tried to leave Ukraine. However, the SBU detained the politician on April 12.
- On April 13, the Lychakiv Court of Lviv arrested 154 more movable and immovable property of the detained MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.