In Kyiv, it is wanted to build 8 (!) crossings across the Dnipro River. They will not replace the bridges, but they will not let the city be cut in half. Babel found out who is doing this and where the funds will come from

Russia has been targeting Kyiv bridges since October 2026: The South Bridge was the worst hit, and it was at least 4 times: on October 1 and 2 — by drones; on October 22 — by (probably) ballistic missiles: on October 27 — by ballistic missiles. Traffic on the bridge was completely blocked for several days. Only on October 30 were cars allowed to cross the bridge again, but the metro still does not run. The left bank is fully in traffic jams every morning.

Russian strikes hit the Northern Bridge twice — on October 3 and 4. After the attack, a hole appeared on the road, but the road was repaired two days later.

Kyiv didnʼt have a plan B. So the government decided to help

After the first strikes on the bridges, the government decided to prepare an alternative for them. Apparently, Kyiv "wasnʼt doing it on its own," so this work was entrusted to the Ministry and the Reconstruction Agency in coordination with the military and the capitalʼs authorities, Minister Mykola Kalashnyk said in early October.

On October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on a “pilot project” for the construction of crossings. It will allow crossings to be built in Kyiv and several regions using a simplified procedure. For example, it is not necessary to have an approved project to begin work.

In total, according to the minister, 21 crossings are planned to be built in all regions. In Kyiv, according to the preliminary list, there will be eight of them. “Currently, eight crossings have been identified, two of which are priority,” explains Ivan Fedorov, head of the Recovery Agency, to Babel. The total length of all crossings is 12 kilometers.

Places for them have already been found, although they are not being disclosed for security reasons. According to Fedorov, the width of the Dnieper riverbed, the speed of the current, the nature of the banks, shipping, the availability of access roads and the capacity of the surrounding streets were taken into account. The opinion of the military command was also taken into account, because it is necessary to consider where these bridges will be easier to protect. Engineer and founder of the company "About Mobility" Dmitry Bespalov adds that such crossings are usually built near major bridges and connected to the road network in the same place. Otherwise, it is much more difficult to build access roads to them.

The crossings will be primarily intended for cars, but pedestrians will also be able to use them. The estimated carrying capacity is up to 100 tons. Initially, they will have two lanes of traffic, one in each direction, the Recovery Agency says.

These should be “combined crossings.” For each one, an individual technical solution

Temporary bridges are not uncommon in Ukraine during a full-scale war. They are built in places where permanent bridges are destroyed or under repair. Engineering solutions vary: pontoon (floating), bulk, wooden, metal or reinforced concrete on supports.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode The 245-meter-long causeway bridge across the Irpin River was built in just five days in April 2022. It connected Kyiv with the suburbs that had just been liberated from the occupiers — Gostomel, Bucha, and Irpin.

But such bridges were installed on much narrower rivers. The width of the Dnieper within Kyiv varies, but in some places it can reach 1.5 kilometers. This complicates design and construction. However, it is quite possible to build such crossings in a fairly short time, experts say. In Kyiv, this was done during World War II: first by the Germans during the occupation, then by Soviet troops when they recaptured Kyiv.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Germans cross the Dnieper River near the Eugenia Bosch Bridge, destroyed by Soviet troops during the retreat. The Metro Bridge now stands on this site. Історична правда

In the history of independent Ukraine, there is also an example of building a pontoon crossing across the Dnieper River near Kherson. During exercises in 2016, the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine built such a crossing in just two hours.

In 2022, the occupying Russian troops built a pontoon crossing near the Antonivskyi Bridge, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly shelled. During the retreat from Kherson, the Russians completely destroyed both the main bridge and this temporary crossing.

As part of the Rubizh-16 exercises, the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ engineering troops built a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro River near Kherson. Its length was 560 meters. More than 500 military personnel and approximately 300 pieces of equipment were used to build the pontoon crossing. As part of the Rubizh-16 exercises, the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ engineering troops built a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro River near Kherson. Its length was 560 meters. More than 500 military personnel and approximately 300 pieces of equipment were used to build the pontoon crossing.

As part of a government project in Kyiv, they plan to build “combined crossings.” The Ministry of Reconstruction explains that various engineering solutions are to be “combined”: metal bridge structures, embankments, etc. People’s Deputy Volodymyr Kreidenko, who participated in the discussion of the project, also mentions pontoons as one of the options. An individual solution will be chosen for each crossing. “Among the options being worked out are prefabricated metal bridges, the use of which allows for significantly reducing construction times compared to capital structures,” adds Kalashnyk.

But if you combine different technical solutions, it is more difficult to prepare a project. “Each part is made using its own technology, and the most difficult thing is to combine them into a single whole. The survey, design, and expertise for such a facility usually last from one year, although the resolution of October 15 simplified the procedures,” says Bespalov.

The project requires "several billions." Kyiv promises to find some of it

For the construction of temporary crossings, they plan to use, in particular, materials and structures that Ukraine has already received from international partners as aid. However, the government is still working on attracting ready-made bridge structures. This may reduce the final cost of construction.

According to Fedorov, the government has instructed to allocate 1.21 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the project. Kyiv is to partially finance the work. The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that the city plans to find a billion hryvnias for this. According to Vitrenko, Kyiv has the funds for this: “We have not yet started budgeted projects worth at least 4.5 billion hryvnias. Almost all departments do not have time to absorb the budget funds allocated for capital construction or repair projects,” the head of the specialized commission explains.

So together the city and the government plan to allocate 2.2 billion hryvnias. Apparently, this is not the full cost of the project. The governmentʼs Recovery Agency is to build it. After construction, the temporary bridges, according to Vitrenko, are planned to be transferred to the balance of Kyiv.

The question remains whether it is worth spending money on building crossings if major bridges need to be repaired after the strikes (no one doubts that the Russians will continue the attacks). “We need to repair the Southern Bridge. Kyiv’s utility companies can do this. What if another bridge gets damaged? We will need to repair several bridges at once. We will have to involve contractors — commercial companies that can work in three shifts. In such a case, we will need the money very much,” says Bespalov.

Vitaliy Klitschko on the Southern Bridge the morning after several ballistic missiles hit it, October 27, 2026.

Why these crossings will not replace capital bridges: Low capacity and speed limits. Because of this, it may be necessary to introduce traffic on them only for special vehicles or with passes. They are easier to damage (although easier to repair — just replace the damaged section). They may need to be closed during air raid alerts, as such structures are less stable. Floating ferries make navigation impossible. In order for ships to travel along the Dnipro River, more complex engineering solutions with running parts are required.

Temporary crossings cannot replace permanent bridges. Or even significantly relieve them.

Every day, 600 thousand cars cross Kyivʼs bridges over the Dnieper — these are the statistics provided by Minister Mykola Kalashnyk. The capacity of one of the planned crossings, according to him, is approximately 15-18 thousand cars per day, that is, only 3% of the total traffic. "The actual capacity of the entire system will depend on the number of objects put into operation, their configuration and the organization of traffic on the access roads," the minister clarifies.

The biggest challenge is connecting all the crossings to the road network. “The number of cars that can pass through the crossing depends primarily on the entrances. Eight crossings mean 16 new junctions on both banks. The embankments are already congested during rush hour, so it will be difficult to organize traffic at each junction,” says Bespalov.

Therefore, experts perceive this initiative not as a full-fledged replacement for bridges, but as a backup option in case of a critical situation in the city. Temporary crossings will not be able to replace capital bridges, Babel’s interlocutors in the central and local authorities agree. But they see the purpose of the crossings differently. Some perceive them as a “strategic reserve” that will carry emergency and rescue services, food, medicine and fuel deliveries, as well as military supplies — if the capital bridges are destroyed. Others see an opportunity to organize the movement of Kyiv residents. It seems that the final operating mode of the crossings will be determined after they are built.