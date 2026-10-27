Kyiv plans to build combined crossings across the Dnipro River. 1 billion hryvnias to be allocated for this

In Kyiv, they plan to build combined water crossings across the Dnipro River and access roads to them. The capitalʼs authorities are to allocate UAH 1 billion for this.
This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
Where to place such crossings will be decided by the military command, and will be coordinated by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
The state previously proposed this idea, and the government adopted a corresponding resolution. Experts are also developing additional technical solutions to preserve the structures of bridge crossings across the Dnipro River.
- The crossings are necessary because the Russian Federation regularly strikes Kyivʼs bridges across the Dnipro River, which leads to a transport collapse in the capital. In particular, on the night of October 27, the Russian army hit the Southern Bridge — traffic on it was temporarily suspended.
- Earlier, the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk reported that crossings are planned to be built not only in Kyiv, but also in other regions of Ukraine, and not only on the Dnipro River. In the long term, the ministry is considering the option of building an underwater tunnel through the Dnipro River.
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