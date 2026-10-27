Kyiv plans to build combined crossings across the Dnipro River. 1 billion hryvnias to be allocated for this

In Kyiv, they plan to build combined water crossings across the Dnipro River and access roads to them. The capitalʼs authorities are to allocate UAH 1 billion for this.

This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Where to place such crossings will be decided by the military command, and will be coordinated by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The state previously proposed this idea, and the government adopted a corresponding resolution. Experts are also developing additional technical solutions to preserve the structures of bridge crossings across the Dnipro River.