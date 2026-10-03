Ministry of Reconstruction: Pontoon crossings across the Dnipro River will be built in Kyiv

Kyiv plans to begin construction of several reserve pontoon crossings across the Dnipro River next week.

This was told by the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk to Suspilne.

A quick option for connecting the left and right banks is currently being considered in case the attacks damage the bridges. These include embankments with pontoon crossings that will help maintain traffic across the Dnipro River.

This construction could take up to three months, and the structures themselves must provide at least half the capacity of the existing bridges. According to him, an average of 600 000 vehicles use the bridges between the left and right banks per day.

The crossings are planned to be built not only in Kyiv, but also in other regions of Ukraine, and not only on the Dnipro River. In the long term, the ministry is considering the option of building an underwater tunnel through the Dnipro River.

However, it will cost several billion hryvnias, so Ukraine will need to look for international partners.