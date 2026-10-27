The Russians have launched two massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv since the evening, killing and injuring several people. The Southern Bridge has been blocked

From the evening of October 26 until the morning of the next day, Russian forces attacked Kyiv twice with ballistic missiles.

The attack, which took place at approximately 10 PM, killed one person (a 46-year-old woman) and injured 14 others. The victims included students from a university dormitory, two emergency medical personnel who were on their way to respond, and a 22-year-old man in the Obolonsky district.

In the Desnyansky district, the Russians struck the university territory: the buildings of the building, dormitories, residential buildings, and a nearby park were damaged.

In the Dniprovsky district, two medical facilities and a non-residential building were hit. Damage was also recorded between the “Darnytsia” and “Chernihivska” stations and the exits from the “Lisova” station.

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At night, around 03:00, the Russians hit the Southern Bridge and damaged the metro infrastructure on it. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily blocked.

The movement of metro trains was also suspended between the stations "Osokorky" and "Chervony Khutir" on the green line.

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