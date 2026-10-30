Traffic on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv has been restored in both directions

After the attack on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv on October 27, traffic on the bridge was restored in both directions.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

After the previous attack, it was completely blocked. Vehicles weighing up to 10 tons are allowed to drive in one lane from the left to the right bank and one lane in the opposite direction.

Ground public transport will also start operating on the bridge tomorrow.