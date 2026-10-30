21 bridges will be built in Ukraine. The first will be operational at the beginning of the year in Kyiv

Ukraine plans to build 21 alternative bridges amid increasing Russian attacks.

This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure Mykola Kalashnyk during the governmentʼs question hour on October 30.

According to him, the approved government project provides for the "rapid construction" of bridge crossings, in particular across the Dnipro River. Such crossings will ensure the transportation of people, supplies, and the work of emergency services.

Kalashnyk noted that work has already begun in Kyiv, so the first crossings should be operational in early 2027.

Earlier, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported that a billion hryvnias should be allocated for the construction of combined crossings across the Dnipro River.