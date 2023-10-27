Romania installed an anti-drone system on the border with Ukraine

Romania has set up a system to counter drones on the border with Ukraine, as "Digi24" reports.

"The anti-drone system is at the right place, and it works. We already have equipment to fight drones. Some equipment comes from Romaniaʼs armed forces, others from allies, and we will continue to do so," noted Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

According to him, radars are now able to detect targets much lower. Previously, they worked on targets flying at an altitude of more than 600 meters.