Romania installed an anti-drone system on the border with Ukraine

Romania has set up a system to counter drones on the border with Ukraine, as "Digi24" reports.
"The anti-drone system is at the right place, and it works. We already have equipment to fight drones. Some equipment comes from Romaniaʼs armed forces, others from allies, and we will continue to do so," noted Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
According to him, radars are now able to detect targets much lower. Previously, they worked on targets flying at an altitude of more than 600 meters.
- On the night of October 12, Russia launched 33 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine, 28 of which were shot down by air defense. Most were shot down over Odesa region (10 UAV), but some hit the port infrastructure of the Danube. There, warehouse buildings and private houses were damaged. One person was injured.
- Debris of Russian drones was also found in Romania on the border with Odesa region on September 4, 9 and 13. Romania summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission and built shelters for civilians in the border area near Reni and Izmail, and on September 15, the Romanian general said that air defense would shoot down Russian drones if necessary.
- On September 29, "Reuters", citing sources, wrote that Romania is moving air defense closer to the border with Ukraine near the Danube, increasing the number of patrols and observation posts.