Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin: Ukraine will produce tens of thousands of drones per month by the end of the year

Ukraine will produce tens of thousands of drones per month by the end of 2023.

On October 25, at a briefing on the grounds of the NATO Industrial Forum in Stockholm, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin stated this, as "Interfax" cites.

"As for drones, we are already producing thousands of them. By the end of the year it will be tens of thousands per month. This is an area that is growing even faster for us than ammunition and military weapons," Kamyshin noted.

Also, according to him, the first products from Western defense companies opening their offices in Ukraine will be ready in 2024.

"I am sure that by the end of the year we will have more companies that will open offices in Ukraine. And next year will be the year when we will receive the first products from them," Oleksandr Kamyshin added.