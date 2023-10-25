Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin: Ukraine will produce tens of thousands of drones per month by the end of the year

Ukraine will produce tens of thousands of drones per month by the end of 2023.
On October 25, at a briefing on the grounds of the NATO Industrial Forum in Stockholm, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin stated this, as "Interfax" cites.
"As for drones, we are already producing thousands of them. By the end of the year it will be tens of thousands per month. This is an area that is growing even faster for us than ammunition and military weapons," Kamyshin noted.
Also, according to him, the first products from Western defense companies opening their offices in Ukraine will be ready in 2024.
"I am sure that by the end of the year we will have more companies that will open offices in Ukraine. And next year will be the year when we will receive the first products from them," Oleksandr Kamyshin added.
- On October 18, LLC "Rheinmetal — Ukrainian Defense Industry" was registered in Ukraine — the German defense concern Rheinmetall and Ukraine formed a joint venture. This enterprise will service and repair the equipment transferred to Ukraine by Western partners. In the future, there are plans to establish a joint production of certain types of defense products of the "Rheinmetall AG" in Ukraine.
- The British defense company "BAE Systems", which at the end of August announced the opening of an office in Ukraine, wants to produce spare parts for artillery here, in particular for light howitzers of 105 mm caliber. Initially, they plan to produce spare parts, probably in cooperation with Ukrainian companies. Next, according to the plan, the production of the artillery itself will be launched.