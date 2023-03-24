The government launched the mass production of drones in Ukraine

The government has adopted a resolution that will start the mass production of drones in Ukraine.

This was reported on March 24 by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies Mykhailo Fedorov.

The governmentʼs decision will allow manufacturers to more actively develop, scale, reinvest profits and compete with foreign companies. Instead of spending months on unnecessary paper and bureaucratic work — accelerated admission of drones to operation, their purchase and delivery to the front.

The minister explains that the resolution fundamentally changes the stateʼs approach to military business. Previously, the profit on foreign components was 1%, on own goods and services — 30%. Such regulation restrained the development of Ukrainian manufacturers, stimulated them to move abroad or manipulate documents. In order to stimulate the development of the production of drones in Ukraine and attract more companies to production, scaling and increasing the level of localization of components, the state increased the share of profit to 25%.

Mykhailo Fedorov called this resolution "historic", because it will significantly accelerate the creation and supply of domestic drones to the front, as well as create conditions for the rapid development of Ukrainian military technologies.