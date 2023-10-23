News

16 people are in hospitals after a rocket hit the “Nova Poshta” department. Two of them are in extremely serious condition

Anna Kholodnova
16 people are in hospitals after the Russian hit on the "Nova Poshta" department in Kharkiv region. All the injured are men aged 19 to 48.

This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Seven victims are in serious condition, and five of them are in intensive care. The condition of the two wounded remains extremely serious, they are connected to ventilators.

Nine people have light and moderate injuries.