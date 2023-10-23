16 people are in hospitals after a rocket hit the “Nova Poshta” department. Two of them are in extremely serious condition

16 people are in hospitals after the Russian hit on the "Nova Poshta" department in Kharkiv region. All the injured are men aged 19 to 48.
This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
Seven victims are in serious condition, and five of them are in intensive care. The condition of the two wounded remains extremely serious, they are connected to ventilators.
Nine people have light and moderate injuries.
- On the evening of October 21, Russia hit the "Nova Poshta" department in the village of Novyi Korotych (Kharkiv region) with a S-300 missile. All six victims are employees of the company. They spent the last seconds of their lives helping — sorting parcels with medicines and humanitarian aid. There were no military facilities near the "Nova Poshta" department.
- On October 22, experts identified the bodies of five people killed in a rocket attack on the "Nova Poshta" department. It was possible to recognize them by external signs. In the evening of the same day, the last, the sixth deceased person was identified. They were able to confirm his identity thanks to a DNA test, samples were taken from his father.