In the Kharkiv region, all those killed in the attack on the Nova Poshta terminal were identified

In the Kharkiv region, in the village of Novy Korotych, the last sixth deceased was identified. They were able to confirm his identity thanks to a DNA test, samples were taken from his father.

This was announced on October 22 by the head of the Investigative Police Department in the region, Serhii Bolvinov.

The number of victims has also increased — already seventeen people. The postal employee received shrapnel wounds, he was examined by medics, and hospitalization was not required.

For its part, the company reported that it provides the necessary assistance to every employee who was on shift: it delivers medicine, if necessary, transports to other hospitals, psychologists work with people. The families of the victims will also receive financial assistance from the company, and if there are children in the family, they will receive 10,000 hryvnias per month and a $12,500 education grant until they reach adulthood.