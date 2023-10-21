Russia hit the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv region with a missile, there are casualties

In the evening of October 21, the Russian army hit the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv region with a missile.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported that there were dead and 13 injured so far.

Updated at 11:45 p.m. In the Kharkiv district, six people died, the number of injured increased to 14. The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov added that some of the wounded are in an extremely serious condition.

All those killed and injured as a result of the occupiersʼ attack were employees of the Nova Poshta terminal.

The innovative terminal of "Nova Post" in Kharkiv became the companyʼs fourth innovative terminal and the first in the east of Ukraine. The terminal was named KHAI (Kharkiv. Automation. Innovations). It occupies an area of more than 19,000 square meters and is equipped with automated equipment from the Dutch company Vanderlande. It can process 8,500 parcels per hour. The total capacity of the terminal is up to 20,000 parcels per hour.