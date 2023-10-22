Missile attack on Nova Poshta near Kharkiv: bodies of five victims identified

Specialists have identified the bodies of five people killed by a rocket attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv region. It was possible to identify them by external signs.

This was announced by the acting head of the Department of Investigation of Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Investigative Department of the Regional Police Oleksandr Kobylev, Suspilne reports.

The body of one more deceased remains to be identified. Since it was mutilated by fire, it is going to be sent for a DNA examination.

According to Kobylev, the dead were middle-aged men who lived in nearby settlements.

The law enforcement officers also removed debris from the rocket. There were no military facilities near the Nova Poshta terminal.